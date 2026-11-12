With PT Usha re-entering fray, IOA elections take interesting turn

CHENNAI: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) election is getting more and more interesting. Just a day ago, IOA president PT Usha was not in the picture when it came to the election. She had just lost the Sportspersons of Outstanding (SOMs) election and everything seemed to be against her but on Thursday, when the National Sports Federations (NSFs) nomination deadline was over, one name that stunned everyone was Usha’s.
The current IOA chief is back in the fray again through the Ice Hockey Association of India and as of now is expected to send her nomination to contest the election on December 5. Her nomination has raised quite a few eyebrows including some executive committee members who got together to defeat her in the SOM election.
It is understood that the sports ministry too would be a little wary because officials were in touch with Usha camp for withdrawals. The men’s side of the SOM did not have an election as four of them got elected unopposed but it is learnt that the quid pro quo in the women’s side was not kept and instead of four unopposed candidates, the list had six.
And in the election, Usha lost by three votes to Saina Nehwal in fourth place. Others to win were former Indian archer Dola Banerjee, 2003 World Championships medallist Anju Bobby George and former India hockey captain Rani Rampal.
It needs to be seen how Usha entered the election process again. There is a section in the NSFs who would be supporting her but until there is some kind of a nod from the government, things might look different. The last election was a testament to this and Usha was a last-minute choice. One more thing that could give the sports ministry sleepless nights is the way they handled the situation.
This once again puts them in a fix as there have been allegations of interference from different quarters. The IOA election was not supposed to be a mess like this and the letter to the International Olympic Committee, which Usha sent, would adversely affect the image of the country that is bidding for the 2036 Olympics.
One major presentation is supposed to be on November 26 and Usha is an integral part of it. Since she is the president until the election on December 5, she is supposed to be part of the whole ritual. It needs to be seen how Usha maneuvers her votes this time. It also needs to be seen if she would be presenting India’s bid for the Olympics in 2036 on November 26.
Apart from Usha, the names that have generated interest are Adille Sumariwala, who withdrew from the SOM race. The former Athletics Federation of India president’s nomination means he is likely to get a position in the EC.
One name that has not much to do with sports except for its business is Udith Seth, who has been nominated by the Handball Federation of India. Tamil Nadu sports minister and Basketball Federation of India (BFI) president Aadhav Arjun too is in the fray and he could be holding a position of repute in the executive committee.
Then there are quite a few members from the last EC like Sahdev Yadav (treasurer) who had an open tiff with the current IOA president. Other notable names are Bhola Nath Singh from Hockey India and Chintan Parekh from All India Tennis Association.
Rohit Rajpal, who is part of the IOA Executive Committee, is missing. Incidentally, the AITA election will be held on November 27 polls and it might be difficult to change the name.
It is learnt that there have been hectic parleys from the ministry’s part to get representatives of their choice in certain federations. If certain federations are to be believed there could be a get-together on Friday in New Delhi called by the sports ministry on the sidelines of the national sports awards.
Whatever it is, Usha’s re-entry has created a stir and will remain until there is clarity on the IOA president’s candidature. As of now, there is a strong possibility Gagan Narang (SOM) is the front-runner.