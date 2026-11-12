With PT Usha re-entering fray, IOA elections take interesting turn

CHENNAI: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) election is getting more and more interesting. Just a day ago, IOA president PT Usha was not in the picture when it came to the election. She had just lost the Sportspersons of Outstanding (SOMs) election and everything seemed to be against her but on Thursday, when the National Sports Federations (NSFs) nomination deadline was over, one name that stunned everyone was Usha’s.

The current IOA chief is back in the fray again through the Ice Hockey Association of India and as of now is expected to send her nomination to contest the election on December 5. Her nomination has raised quite a few eyebrows including some executive committee members who got together to defeat her in the SOM election.

It is understood that the sports ministry too would be a little wary because officials were in touch with Usha camp for withdrawals. The men’s side of the SOM did not have an election as four of them got elected unopposed but it is learnt that the quid pro quo in the women’s side was not kept and instead of four unopposed candidates, the list had six.

And in the election, Usha lost by three votes to Saina Nehwal in fourth place. Others to win were former Indian archer Dola Banerjee, 2003 World Championships medallist Anju Bobby George and former India hockey captain Rani Rampal.