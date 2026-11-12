Usha refuses to quit, enters IOA election again via ice hockey body

CHENNAI: The Indian Olympic Association election has taken yet another intriguing turn. Its current president PT Usha is refusing to leave the battlefield without a fight. If sources are to be believed, she has entered her name from the Ice hockey federation and would be in line to contest for the president's post again.

This will put her directly against those, including some National Sports Federations and a certain section of the sports ministry that was rallying behind some of the Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit representatives. This can be seen as a direct defiance to whatever had transpired during the SOM election where Usha lost after four female SOMs grouped together to defeat her.

World championships medallist Anju Bobby George, London Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal, former India archer Dola Banerjee and former hockey captain Rani Rampal came together against Usha after last-minute withdrawal dynamics that put her in a corner. There were allegations against multiple people, including IOA executive committee members. Some even alleged sports ministry interference.