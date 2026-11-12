Usha refuses to quit, enters IOA election again via ice hockey body

CHENNAI: The Indian Olympic Association election has taken yet another intriguing turn. Its current president PT Usha is refusing to leave the battlefield without a fight. If sources are to be believed, she has entered her name from the Ice hockey federation and would be in line to contest for the president's post again.
This will put her directly against those, including some National Sports Federations and a certain section of the sports ministry that was rallying behind some of the Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit representatives. This can be seen as a direct defiance to whatever had transpired during the SOM election where Usha lost after four female SOMs grouped together to defeat her.
World championships medallist Anju Bobby George, London Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal, former India archer Dola Banerjee and former hockey captain Rani Rampal came together against Usha after last-minute withdrawal dynamics that put her in a corner. There were allegations against multiple people, including IOA executive committee members. Some even alleged sports ministry interference.
The latest episode has given the election a new twist. Usha, who until now was seen out of the presidential race, may get a new lease of life. She had apparently written to the International Olympic Committee as well about the ‘unfair manner’ in which the SOM was conducted. This also means that she is challenging everyone who has gone against her until now.
The legendary athlete coming through a vague organisation like ice hockey itself is interesting. It needs to be seen how she maneuvers her votes this time. It also needs to be seen if she would be presenting India’s bid for the Olympics in 2036 on November 26, where initially she was supposed to present India's side of the story.
Former Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla too is back as the federation’s representative after he withdrew from SOM election. Other notable names are Bhola Nath Singh from Hockey India and Chintan Parekh from All India Tennis Association. Rohit Rajpal who is part of the IOA Executive Committee is missing. Incidentally, the AITA election will be held on November 27 polls.