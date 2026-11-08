IOA polls: Who is asking athletes to withdraw? SOM election for four female candidates amid allegations of ‘interference’ and more

CHENNAI: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) election is sending wrong signals once again. The last election, when the initial process was controlled in an office at the Sports Authority of India, was marred by allegations of interference from various sectors. The sports ministry and the SAI too took more than just an interest in 2022. Charges of ministry interference arose when a mass withdrawal of nominations occurred just before the Athletes Commission elections. Like in 2022, this time too there are allegations of calls from national federations, departments, and even some quarters of the sports ministry, though no one is willing to come on record.
With the number of Athletes Commission and Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOMs) nominations, things seemed to be heading towards a sporting finish. But it was not to be. Sudden withdrawals don't send the right signal. The trend once again mirrored last election and polls of other national sports federations. Though some top sportspersons have been crying foul from the beginning, no one wanted to come on record.
Just a day before the SOM election on Monday, all eyes are on IOA Returning Officer Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, who has done his job well so far while functioning from the IOA Bhavan in New Delhi. For him, it’s about conducting the election, like he always says, and as things stand, he has adhered to the laws and IOA bye-laws. The election on Monday will be for four SOMs and out of the 80 SOMs they can chose their own candidates. The RO had explained earlier that either each SOM can vote one person but would be encouraged to vote four of their choice.
The current vice president of the IOA, Gagan Narang, seemed to be at an advantage from the SOM side, as he was elected unopposed. Three more male candidates have joined him unopposed – former TT champion Kamlesh Mehta, Olympic medallists Yogeshwar Dutt and Vijender Singh. Gagan himself is an Olympic medallist. He was considered one of the front-runners for the president’s post from day one. He was seen as contesting against the current IOA president, PT Usha. There are allegations of misconduct from both Usha and the other side. There are whatsapp messages circulated seeking votes and there are allegations of phone calls.
But like last time, it would be premature to say who will become IOA president. PT Usha – one of the six candidates who would fight an election for four posts in SOM – needs to win to be eligible to contest the election for the top post. Though she enjoys a majority, it needs to be seen how many will turn out to vote. The other side, led by Dola Banerjee, is canvassing strongly, and so is Usha. If Usha doesn't win, she would not be eligible to contest the election for the president's post.
The voting will be through an online platform, right2vote. Those running it say that voting would be foolproof without anyone knowing it. The secret ballot is expected to stay secret, with even the RO not knowing it. Another point would be how many votes the 80 SOMs will have on Monday, the day of voting. It is understood the RO would prefer four votes for four candidates, but it needs to be seen how things goes on Monday.
The other members apart from Bannerjee are Saina Nehwal, Anju Bobby George and Anita Paul Durai. But a new vote request message too has been doing the rounds with the above four of the five names on the panel. Durai doesn't figure on it, though. Usha is on the other side.
What makes this election similar to last is not just withdrawals. An unopposed election is always fraught with danger. It points fingers at manipulation. If members were to be elected unopposed, why call for an election at all? There are allegations from multiple sides, but no one wants to come on record.
From veteran sports administrators to Olympic medallists, no one wants to speak. This is perhaps the greatest setback to Indian sports. No matter how many sportspersons head or be a part of NSFs or the IOA, until they speak or administer without any interference from various quarters, nothing will change. Only the constitution might change, not the governance.