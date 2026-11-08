IOA polls: Who is asking athletes to withdraw? SOM election for four female candidates amid allegations of ‘interference’ and more

CHENNAI: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) election is sending wrong signals once again. The last election, when the initial process was controlled in an office at the Sports Authority of India, was marred by allegations of interference from various sectors. The sports ministry and the SAI too took more than just an interest in 2022. Charges of ministry interference arose when a mass withdrawal of nominations occurred just before the Athletes Commission elections. Like in 2022, this time too there are allegations of calls from national federations, departments, and even some quarters of the sports ministry, though no one is willing to come on record.

With the number of Athletes Commission and Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOMs) nominations, things seemed to be heading towards a sporting finish. But it was not to be. Sudden withdrawals don't send the right signal. The trend once again mirrored last election and polls of other national sports federations. Though some top sportspersons have been crying foul from the beginning, no one wanted to come on record.

Just a day before the SOM election on Monday, all eyes are on IOA Returning Officer Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, who has done his job well so far while functioning from the IOA Bhavan in New Delhi. For him, it’s about conducting the election, like he always says, and as things stand, he has adhered to the laws and IOA bye-laws. The election on Monday will be for four SOMs and out of the 80 SOMs they can chose their own candidates. The RO had explained earlier that either each SOM can vote one person but would be encouraged to vote four of their choice.