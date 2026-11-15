India beat New Zealand by 22 runs, win ODI series 3-1

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Arshdeep Singh produced a fine 3/30 spell as India beat New Zealand by 22 runs in the fifth and final ODI to take the series 3-1, while also ending the Kiwis' 11-series unbeaten streak at home here on Sunday.

India had earlier beaten New Zealand 3-2 in the five-match T20I series.

After being bowled out for 209, the Indian pacers kept a tight lid on the Kiwi batters with regular strikes also helping their cause.

Chasing 210, New Zealand were bowed out for 187 in 48.1 overs with Dean Foxcroft (31) being the highest scorer.

Earlier, India endured another ordinary batting display to be shot out for a mere 209.

Axar Patel (46) and Ishan Kishan (46) produced the only knocks of note for India.

Brief Scores: India 209 in 42.1 overs (Axar Patel 46, Ishan Kishan 46; Mitchell Santner 3/47, Jacob Duffy 3/60) beat New Zealand 187 in 48.1 overs (Dean Foxcroft 31; Arshdeep Singh 3/30) by 22 runs.