Indian paddlers win 4 bronze medals in Asian Para Games table tennis

NAGOYA: Ravi Baby Sahana and Prachi Pandey scripted history by becoming India's first para table tennis players to make the podium in the standing category at the Asian Para Games, as the country secured four bronze medals here on Tuesday.

Paralympics medallist Bhavina Patel, Sonalben Patel, Prachi and Sahana all went down to accomplished Paralympic medallists in their respective women's singles semifinals.

The haul also took India past its medal tally from the previous edition, where it had won two bronze medals in para table tennis.

Sahana and Prachi's medals were particularly significant as they became the first Indians to win medals in the standing category at the Asian Para Games.

Tamil Nadu's Sahana went down 8-11, 2-11, 4-11 to five-time Paralympic gold medallist Mao Jingdian of China in the Class 9 semifinal.

Class 9 in para table tennis is a standing sports class for athletes with mild physical impairments affecting their legs or playing arm, or severe impairments of their non-playing arm.

Prachi, who has a neuro-degenerative disease, went down 9-11, 2-11, 8-11 to reigning Paralympic champion Najlah Al-Dayyeni of Iraq in the Class 6 semifinal.