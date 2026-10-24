IOA Elections | Non-Oly athletes weren't considered, not rejected: RO Srivastava

CHENNAI: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) election process has started and two different rosters have been published already. The Athletes Commission nominations too are over and the final Sportsperson of Outstanding Merit (SOMs) has been published on Thursday. By December 5, a new president will be elected. As the country's most followed sports election, one man who has a huge responsibility under his shoulder is the Returning Officer — Sanjay K Srivastava, a former election commissioner. Though he is an expert in conducting elections across the country, IOA's is a specific election with a set number of electorates involving sportspersons and sports administrators.

During a conversation with this newspaper, the former election commissioner (Delhi and UT) spoke about why he took up this job and how he is coping with the challenges of the job. He knows that this election needs a different kind of approach. But when it comes to modalities, conducting elections is usually the same. Selecting names for Athletes Commission and SOMs had its own challenges too but it was navigated according to the rules. Like he said, the good thing was that rules were laid out. One thing that still seems to be under scrutiny is the voting for SOMs. Srivastava said that they tried to reply to all who had any query and were very sympathetic to the sportspersons even if they were ineligible. He hopes that the election ends smoothly.

The IOA elections are different from the ones he had conducted earlier. The former CEC of Delhi and Chandigarh has gone through the rules of the IOA as well as the constitution. "It is definitely different," he told this daily from Delhi. "If you look at the reach, the electoral college is smaller. Generally, when we conduct elections, we deal with a large population, such as in wards or in Lok Sabha elections. But the IOA is specific. Its electoral college consists of a limited number of people with specific qualifications — whether they are members of a national sports federation (NSFs) or star athletes or Outstanding Sportspersons of Merit or eminence. So, the qualifications make it a very specific election for a specific purpose, though the basic rules are almost the same. The basic rules of elections apply here too."

So what prompted him to take this job? He said that after the government of India brought in the concerned acts — the National Sports Governance Act/Rules framework — they approached him (to be part of the RO list). "Since I was one of the eligible persons, the IOA approached me to take on this responsibility regarding election requirements," he said. "I thought it was an interesting assignment because the IOA concerns the entire country's sports management, projections, and future initiatives, with all federations affiliated with it. It is a very important body for the country and for all of us."