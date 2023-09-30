Asian Games: Kartik Kumar wins silver; Gulveer Singh bags bronze in men’s 10,000m

By ANI

HANGZHOU: The final of the men's 10,000m was a double delight for India as Kartik Kumar bagged silver and Gulveer Singh clinched bronze in the Asian Games on Saturday.

Kartik won silver with a timing of 28:15.38s while Gulveer clocked 28:17.21s to claim the bronze.

The duo delivered on the big stage and earned India medals in athletics on Saturday.

Both Indians got into medal contention in the final 100 metres after three of their competitors fell in quick succession after colliding with each other.

Bahrain's Birhanu Yemataw Balew won the gold medal with a time of 28:13.62 seconds.

In other athletics action, Indian athlete Aishwarya Mishra clocked 53.50s in the women's 400m final to finish fourth. The 26-year-old sprinter was 0.92s shy of a bronze medal in the final event.

Bahrain's Oluwakemi Mujidat Adekoya and Salwa Eid Naser won gold and silver, respectively, while Malaysian sprinter Vallabouy Shereen Samson settled for bronze.

In the men's category, Muhammed Ajmal finished fifth by clocking 45.97s.

