Asian Games 2026: Archer Kumkum creates history with individual recurve gold

NAGOYA: No, not Indians; the gathered South Korean media were in awe. They have not factored this in. If the women's archery team's loss was shocking, this was even more so. Unbelievable, one can say. But for the Indian archer Kumkum Mohod, it was all in her mind – the gold.

The 17-year-old's visualisation was almost like a premonition. She could see the Xs even in her sleep. The 10s keep floating in front of her when she closes her eyes. “I visualised my shooting. I visualised hitting a 10 on every shot, and I also visualised winning the gold medal,” she said after winning a historic individual recurve gold in the Asian Games on Saturday.

India do not beat South Korea every day. It is considered monumental because of the standard the teams have set over the years in archery. Kumkum beat them thrice in two days. She is still competing with a borrowed bow because she is comfortable with it. She speaks very little; only specific answers. Like her game, she loves to focus on it. No mobile, no social media, and she deleted her YouTube account. No unnecessary distractions. She has kept away from sweets, her favourite food. The only targets are the colourful rings of archery 50m away.

The 17-year-old from Maharashtra was in immaculate form on Saturday, the final day of the archery competition. She has had a tremendous run of games to beat South Korea's Oh Ye-jin in a shoot-off.On Saturday, her power of visualisation propelled her to the top of the podium – the first time in individual recurve an Indian has won gold. Kumkum kept repeating one word – visualisation as it’s the only word in her lexicon. “I could visualise I would shoot X in the shoot-off,” she said like a hermit.