Simran strikes gold, debutant Tejalben gets bronze in Para Asiad's women's 200m T12 event

NAGOYA: Seasoned sprinter Simran created a new Games record to clinch her maiden gold medal at the Asian Para Games, while compatriot Tejalben Damor fetched a bronze as India dominated the women's 200m T12 competition here on Tuesday.

Simran clocked 24.80sec, finishing ahead of Iran's Hajar Safarzadeh, who clocked 25.02sec. Tejalben, making her debut at the continental showpiece, was third at 25.23sec.

T12 classification covers athletes with moderate visual impairment.

The 26-year-old Simran, who won a bronze in the 2024 Paris Paralympics, is on a comeback trail with her new guide Shivam after her previous guide Umar Saifi was banned for a doping violation.

Even the Asian record (24.46sec) is in my name and the target was to touch that. But my body was not feeling good, in fact, it felt tight because the recovery has not been great. I was very tired after my heat race.

"The trouble is that I am a vegetarian and what we have here predominantly is sea food. The vegetarian food that we are getting is mostly dal-chawal," she said, revealing the pre-race challenges.