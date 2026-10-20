Simran strikes gold, debutant Tejalben gets bronze in Para Asiad's women's 200m T12 event

NAGOYA: Seasoned sprinter Simran created a new Games record to clinch her maiden gold medal at the Asian Para Games, while compatriot Tejalben Damor fetched a bronze as India dominated the women's 200m T12 competition here on Tuesday.
Simran clocked 24.80sec, finishing ahead of Iran's Hajar Safarzadeh, who clocked 25.02sec. Tejalben, making her debut at the continental showpiece, was third at 25.23sec.
T12 classification covers athletes with moderate visual impairment.
The 26-year-old Simran, who won a bronze in the 2024 Paris Paralympics, is on a comeback trail with her new guide Shivam after her previous guide Umar Saifi was banned for a doping violation.
Even the Asian record (24.46sec) is in my name and the target was to touch that. But my body was not feeling good, in fact, it felt tight because the recovery has not been great. I was very tired after my heat race.
"The trouble is that I am a vegetarian and what we have here predominantly is sea food. The vegetarian food that we are getting is mostly dal-chawal," she said, revealing the pre-race challenges.
"It's a problem but I am trying to overcome this somehow. Hopefully it will be okay. Otherwise, we Indians can run on willpower too," she quipped.
Simran had won a silver in the 2023 Hangzhou edition of the Games in this event. She will next be seen in the 100m competition in which she won a silver in the previous Games.
The 24-year-old Tejalben will be competing in the 400m competition.
"I have come here with lot of hope and determination because my circumstances have not been the easiest." Tejalben said.
My parents have struggled financially for most of their lives and I would even die to get a medal.
"My next race is 400m and that is my best event and this medal has given me lot of confidence for that event," said Tejalben.