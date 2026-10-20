Swimmers Himanshu, Niranjan bag bronze medals in Asian Para Games

NAGOYA: Indian swimmers Himanshu Nandal and Niranjan Mukundan clinched bronze medals in their respective events at the Asian Para Games here on Tuesday.

Himanshu, the 22-year-old who was born blind due to optic nerve failure, clocked 5:10.91 seconds as he finished third in the four-swimmer field in the the men's 400m freestyle S11 event.

Niranjan then swam the men's 200m individual medley SM7 event in 2:57.01 to also secure a podium finish.

SM7 is for medley swimmers with movement affected from a low to moderate level in the arms, trunk and legs, moderately down one side, those with short stature, or the absence of limbs.

Himanshu grew up in a sporting family in Rohtak, and his father was a national-level hockey player. At the age of four, he moved to Delhi and joined the National Association for the Blind, where he learned Braille.

A graduate in political science from Delhi University's Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Himanshu initially found his footing in judo and won medals at the national level before taking up swimming in 2021.