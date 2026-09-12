2026 Asian Games: Taking Teqball to the big stage

CHENNAI: Quimcy Dsouza, Declan Gonsalves and Nihar Shah wear a wide grin as Anas Baig tries to explain how his teqball journey began in a virtual interaction. One of them even feels the need to explain. "We are all extremely happy because this is the first time Anas is speaking to us on a video camera," Nihar, technical head of Teqball India, says, inducing a giggle from everyone.

The excitement among them is palpable. And with good reason. With teqball added to the upcoming Asian Games, Quimcy, Declan and Anas will represent India in the continental event next week across three categories. The feeling of wearing the blue jersey has not sunk in yet. Nor has the hopes of meeting some of the top athletes from the country in the Island nation. But for now, they have tried to put it all on the back burner and focus on the task at hand. To not just bring glory to the country by winning medals, but also ensure the 140-crore Indians get to know more about the sport they fell in love with over time.

Growing up in Mumbai, all three of them started off with football before being introduced to the sport that came to India around 2018-19. Four years ago, when they started their journey, it was a past-time activity in the evenings and over weekends with their friends. With time, the medals started coming in private tournaments, club level and national level before the bronze medal in men's doubles at World Championships two years ago. They did it all while working 9-5 and managing their families since 2022. They have tried to take the sport to communities in Mumbai and Bengaluru (where Quimcy works), and coaching young aspiring kids. However, despite their achievements in the sport, they are still trying to take the sport to the masses.