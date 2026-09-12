2026 Asian Games: Taking Teqball to the big stage

CHENNAI: Quimcy Dsouza, Declan Gonsalves and Nihar Shah wear a wide grin as Anas Baig tries to explain how his teqball journey began in a virtual interaction. One of them even feels the need to explain. "We are all extremely happy because this is the first time Anas is speaking to us on a video camera," Nihar, technical head of Teqball India, says, inducing a giggle from everyone.
The excitement among them is palpable. And with good reason. With teqball added to the upcoming Asian Games, Quimcy, Declan and Anas will represent India in the continental event next week across three categories. The feeling of wearing the blue jersey has not sunk in yet. Nor has the hopes of meeting some of the top athletes from the country in the Island nation. But for now, they have tried to put it all on the back burner and focus on the task at hand. To not just bring glory to the country by winning medals, but also ensure the 140-crore Indians get to know more about the sport they fell in love with over time.
Growing up in Mumbai, all three of them started off with football before being introduced to the sport that came to India around 2018-19. Four years ago, when they started their journey, it was a past-time activity in the evenings and over weekends with their friends. With time, the medals started coming in private tournaments, club level and national level before the bronze medal in men's doubles at World Championships two years ago. They did it all while working 9-5 and managing their families since 2022. They have tried to take the sport to communities in Mumbai and Bengaluru (where Quimcy works), and coaching young aspiring kids. However, despite their achievements in the sport, they are still trying to take the sport to the masses.
Quimcy puts it aptly. "For the last four years, we haven't been seen," she explains. "Even my parents didn't know what teqball was. To be able to start off from the family and then go ahead and tell this to everyone that there's a sport called teqball that exists is in itself is the most mentally exhausting thing out there. I think playing is just 10 or 20 per cent of it. But when you want your efforts or what you're putting into, be recognised, we are all working towards it," she adds.
It is a sentiment Anas and Declan share. "It comes down to how much level of dedication you have towards wanting to grow the thing that you're interested in. This could come down to the results you bring in and we, from our side, are able to push the sport so that it reaches to a stage where the recognition comes to the forefront. It is reaching a stage to where it's become quite known. But of course, there's a lot more growth that could be possible. It's a continuous effort, to be honest, which is tough in its own way," Declan says.
They are a part of Teqball India, the federation that manages the sport in the country. But much like many other lesser-known sports, the funding is sparse. Though the popularity is growing, teqball is not close to becoming a viable career that provides financial stability. Nihar explains why the next big step for the sport would be recognition from the sports ministry and Indian Olympic Association. "These three have already achieved a lot for the sport. Whatever they have put in, blood, sweat and tears, the best reward will remain the same if the Ministry and IOA recognises these athletes and the sport as well. Then only it's worth it," he says.
While the big picture remains, Anas, Declan and Quimcy have their own personal journeys too. Quimcy, who started with athletics, is a daughter of a national-level football and hockey player. "I think since childhood, he has never congratulated me when I've won. But he's always been the first person to be standing there when I've lost. When you win, you have everybody around you. More than me, I think he's more happy and proud about going and telling this to everyone else. I only get to know this when somebody else tells me that your dad told me that you're going to participate in Asian Games," Quimcy says, beaming with pride.
Declan, who works in content and operations at an online portal, has the support of his employer and adjusts his schedule to continue playing. "My mom will not watch the match. She'll just be in the corner praying. She comes for matches but she has not watched any matches at all. Maybe that's why I've been blessed with the opportunity as well. My dad will always just watch and be present, but barely react to anything. He will just say congratulations," Declan smiles.
And Anas, whose family is constantly worried about him getting injured, is a digital marketing executive while playing and coaching teqball in Mumbai. "My family is similar to that of Declan's. Like his mom, my mother also keeps praying. She will not watch the match but ask for details after how each of us played, whether we got injured, etc. Dad also keeps an eye on the results and asks questions on how we scored and all," Anas explains.
At the time of the conversation, the three of them were yet to receive their jerseys, but wearing it has been a lifelong dream. They have not thought too much about being a part of the contingent or walking alongside them. The focus, for now, has remained on the rigorous preparations. When they land in Japan, all they want to do is to live the moment. "It was already our dream once to do that. We have always seen this on TV. To be one amongst them. To be walking alongside them. To be carrying the sport. To carry the expectations that everybody has from us. I think I am going to live this moment more than explaining it. I am going to feel it when I am there," Quimcy says.
Come next week, expect the three of them to turn up in Japan and give their best for their families, the sport and the country to put teqball on the Indian sporting map.