Engineer, marketing planner, content editor: India’s teqball crew at 2026 Asian Games

CHENNAI: The name doesn't ring a bell at all nor there any trailblazing tales. Teqball it is. And the game is part of the Asian Games to be held in Nagoya from September 19 to October 4. The sport and its sportspersons are shrouded in a veil of mystery. They come from obscure and varied backgrounds. If one is a digital marketing planner, the other is a content manager and one is an engineer — a motley crew that will represent India in Nagoya. They are part-time professionals and part-time players. Juggling their work and game, they found their way into Asian Games.

But before the players, the sport needs an introduction too. Teqball, founded in Hungary around 2014, is a fast-growing sport that combines the agility of football and nuances of table tennis. Played on a curved TT table with a football, each match is decided by a best-of-three sets, with the first to get to 12 points winning the set. Much like table tennis, it is played in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles categories. And similar to football, the players are not allowed to use their arm or hand to return or serve the ball.

The sport first came to India around 2018-19, but COVID came as a setback. In the last few years, however, teqball has started to take wings in cities, and a late addition to the Asian Games in February 2026 meant India will take part in three categories. The players are Anas Baig, Declan Gonsalves and Quimcy Dsouza.