Asian Games 2026: Sports Ministry leans on Indian diaspora in Japan to ensure athlete comfort

NAGOYA: The union sports ministry, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) officials as well as the Indian diaspora in Nagoya have stepped in to ensure that Indian athletes and their coaches aren't overly disturbed during the course of the Asian Games. Following various teething issues — including people stranded at the airport as well as spending a considerable amount of time without proper accommodation and food — the focus has now shifted to ensuring that athletes don't suffer.

During an informal conversation with select mediapersons, sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who is here for a few days, revealed their three-pronged strategy. When he learnt about the ordeal faced by athletes upon landing in the city, as highlighted by this newspaper first, the ministry stitched together a mitigation plan.

The first layer starts with two persons stationed at the airport who will fast-track their exit. The second layer would be at the Games village where three persons will help them with their accommodation.