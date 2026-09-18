Asian Games 2026: Sports Ministry leans on Indian diaspora in Japan to ensure athlete comfort

NAGOYA: The union sports ministry, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) officials as well as the Indian diaspora in Nagoya have stepped in to ensure that Indian athletes and their coaches aren't overly disturbed during the course of the Asian Games. Following various teething issues — including people stranded at the airport as well as spending a considerable amount of time without proper accommodation and food — the focus has now shifted to ensuring that athletes don't suffer.
During an informal conversation with select mediapersons, sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who is here for a few days, revealed their three-pronged strategy. When he learnt about the ordeal faced by athletes upon landing in the city, as highlighted by this newspaper first, the ministry stitched together a mitigation plan.
The first layer starts with two persons stationed at the airport who will fast-track their exit. The second layer would be at the Games village where three persons will help them with their accommodation.
If these seem routine, the sports minister said that with the help of the India embassy, they have reached out to the 2000-strong Indian diaspora. "There are more athletes who will come here and if they are short of rooms, we have identified some 10-15 houses in case athletes need to be adjusted or need to freshen up in case there is an extended delay," he said.
IOA chef de mission, Sahdev Yadav, had said how India's request for rooms were reduced and they were forced to book hotels at the last moment. "Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organising Committee informed us that more than desired athletes had come and they would not be able to give accommodation," he said. "We have booked 16 rooms and will book 10 more." As of now, things are ok.
The storm
As for Nagoya, there couldn't have been a more disastrous start to the Games. First, a heavy downpour that submerged the city days ahead of the Games. Then, there was the logistical nightmare. Now? A threat of a severe storm with wind blowing at 100km/hr on Monday . However, the organizers have said that all mitigation measures are in place and there is no need to worry.