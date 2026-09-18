Asian Games 2026: Olympic Council of Asia defends hosts post-teething problems

Ikram defended the organisers and said that all athletes who have been registered with the organizing committee had been given accommodation. In fact the OCA DG also spoke about how they backed the organising committee when they decided to allow them to use cruise ships and container-like accommodations for the athletes.

“The athletes' village is good,” he said. “At the end of the day, we need to be practical with the basic needs of the athletes and their accommodation. There should be a healthy atmosphere, good food and a good environment. Village is an element but the most important thing is the athlete's experience. Our focus is that athletes have a great experience of the Games.”

Ikram also said that they were aware of whatever was happening during the build-up of the Games. “We don't want to leave a white elephant after the Games here. So it was not an easy discussion, but it was also not a compromise because we found a very unique kind of alternative. I think we are happy that our colleagues in Nagoya did it.”

The OCA also said that they would look into the actual situation before taking a final call on the requirements of the host city. “Every host we have to look at what the actual situation is and what their plan after the Games would be. Yes, the next Games there will be an athletes village like the last Games.”

The Games' planning, delivery and the landscape are evolving. "And like the Olympics that’s being hosted at multiple venues, we are already looking at different models for future Games,” said Ikram. “It is about adaptability. Doha (venue for the 2030 Games) have a sustainable plan for that. The OCA does not have a blind approach. We have to maintain our position.”

OCA director general elucidated on the challenges they faced ahead of the Games. There were far too many athletes in the long list and some countries finalised their list just about 10 day ago.

“Every national committee sent their long list for participation and we had 26000 athletes from different National Olympic Committees (NOCs),” Musallam said. “We came to the final shortlist just seven or ten days ago. There's too many names. Twenty six thousand against 11000 as per the sports program which is a reasonable number. Some NOCs sent names late.”

Ikram also said that there have been efforts from certain sections to malign the Games through social media campaigns. He said the OCA is aware of this and we will not allow the name of the Games to be tarnished.

Games' experience is what the OCA had been promoting and they feel the athletes would be taking the best memories of these Games.