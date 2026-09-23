Asian Games 2026: Post the clouds, a silver lining — How Mirabai conquered the continental challenge

Maintaining weight at this age is gruesome when water turns into fat. “It was very difficult for me to maintain 48kg and it was very difficult for me to maintain 49kg," she said post her silver show. "But this medal was very important to me. I had been preparing for this medal for many years. So I couldn't have given up.”

This could be her last competition in 49kg too. The weight category in Los Angeles starts from 53kg. Though the qualifications have not started as yet, she has this in mind. For her, 53kg will not be a problem. She had already sought nutritionists’ help and is following their advice to keep fit and continue until the Olympics.

“When I am in training, I keep 1.5 kg over 49,” she said. “I keep it at 50.5kg. It is very difficult to maintain it. I have to do weight training as well. I have to take a lot of load.” She is doing this while following a strict diet. “We don't have to gain weight to reach 53kg,” she said. “We have to get the muscle ready first. If I suddenly gain weight, my performance could go down and I could also lose strength. Along with strength, we are also thinking of increasing weight. So we have to take in less fat to get more strength in our muscles. We have to maintain it. What to eat? What else to eat? What else do I have to change in my diet? If we get 53, then our strength can go. We have to control our weight with strength.”

Not winning a medal at the Asian Games started to haunt her so much that she had to recalibrate her world. Her first Asian Games was in 2014. “I didn't have a good performance then,” she said. “I missed 2018 because of a back injury. I got injured in 2023 and lost a medal. I asked myself, 'What happened? What is happening to me at every Asian Games? I have everything. I have a gold medal. I am a world champion. I have an Olympic medal. I am a three-time gold medallist at the Commonwealth Games. Why am I losing the Asian Games medal?'

"These questions kept coming to me. I have tried my best. Then I thought, 'whatever happens, I will do my best.'”