Asian Games 2026: PV Sindhu criticises scheduling, calls for cameras after playing 3 matches in 24 hours

NAGOYA: Imagine this. You are an elite badminton player and you play your first match at 3 pm. You are back on court for your second match just nine hours later, around midnight. You win that as well before heading back to recovery. By the time you sleep, it's 3 am.

But you can only sleep for six hours as you have to head back to the stadium for a big quarterfinal match. There is hardly any time to recover. In a physically intensive sport like badminton, it can be brutal. An elite player can burn around 1000 calories in a match that lasts over one hour. The lower limbs and core are in overdrive.

PV Sindhu was not happy with the schedule. The double Olympic medallist broke down the last 24 hours. She played at 3 pm because the matches were running late. She couldn’t go back to the hotel because it was too far. “I couldn't go back because the hotel was very far. We had to stay here. And then the matches kept getting delayed, and then they shifted my match from court 1 to court 2, and I played around 12 am.” By the time she finished and went back to the room, it was 1:30 am. “I had to eat a bit and do some recovery and sleep; it was almost 3.”

Deprived of sleep and without much recovery, things were always going to be difficult. Just imagine rallies as long as 122 seconds (in the third game), 95 seconds (in the second game) and the match lasting the distance. She finally lost 21-11, 18-21,10-21. At the end of the second game, after one of the longest rallies when Chen reached game point, Sindhu was kneeling on the court, exhausted even as she was trying to summon the last remaining ounce of energy left in her. Top badminton players require at least 24 hours for basic recovery, both physical and mental, after gruelling matches. Otherwise, it can be challenging. Here, she had to play one extra match on the first day of singles because the organizers cramped the competition into five days instead of six.

Sindhu said as much after the loss. And at her age, 31, it is apt as the body needs longer to recover. She said the schedule was not “really well organised”. The body revolts, and legs don’t take command from the brain. “We literally slept really late and then coming back in the morning, playing two matches in a day! It’s difficult,” she said. Recovery is equally important. “Even though you think you are doing physically well, you might not be able to go there, or you might not be able to play,” she said. “When there are long rallies, recovery is important. Your legs don't move.”