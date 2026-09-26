Burning Kabaddi: In front of popular manga series-inspired fans, India show might to win Asian Games gold

NAGOYA: Japanese manga is embedded in their culture. It has an extraordinary space in the daily life of people here irrespective of age, gender and colour. One such 'manga' is slowly trying to change their perception of the game — kabaddi. The manga series has inspired a generation of kabaddi players in the country as well. The stadium had a mix of people — Japanese outnumbered all.

"I read about kabaddi in manga," said one young Japanese fan, who had come here to watch India play the final against Iran. He read a popular manga series that ran for almost 10 years – Burning Kabaddi (Shakunetsu Kabaddi) and that brought him here at the Tokai City Gymnasium Hall on a rainy Saturday. And needless to say, he was supporting India — the team that seems invincible right now. There were times when Iran threatened India's citadel but that was a brief interlude. India raided and scored points with consummate ease thereafter.

The young Japanese fan was not alone. It was 'burning kabaddi' inside the hall. The entire stadium was rooting for India from start to finish. The game see-sawed in the first half and that was it. It needed that push for the players to break their slumber. Technically and tactically, India were superior.