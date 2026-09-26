Surviving on vada pav, working in tea stalls to twin Asian Games kabaddi gold: Aslam's tale

NAGOYA: VADA Pav!



No, that’s not Aslam Inamdar’s favourite food. At 14, that was literally the only item on the menu he could afford, the food that kept him alive. When developing athletes his age were building their physique with protein shakes and health food, all Inamdar had — could have — was vada pav, rotis or anything he could lay his hands on

This was a time when he slept without a roof over his head; his full-time job was washing utensils in a tea shop or in a nearby juice shop. But now, after India’s kabaddi team defended their gold medal against Iran on Saturday, he's a two-time Asian gold medallist. There is nothing quite like sport when it comes to throwing up gripping, inspirational stories.

“Kya kya nehi kiya maine,” he says, while sitting on a bench, after his team’s gold winning performance. He lost his father when he was young and the focus quickly turned on survival. Washing utensils, cleaning toilets, working in juice bars, tea shops — name any menial job and he has done it. That was when he was a child. “I worked at tea stalls, juice bars, cleaned washrooms and utensils. I even used to work in farm fields too,” he says. “I even gathered scrap bottles to sell to dealers' just to buy food."

Kabaddi found him around this time and gave him an extra source of food — leftovers from tournaments. “I survived on vada pav or free food, and food saved from tournaments. I used to take whatever I could in my bag to eat later, even if it was spoiled.” He was just 14 or 15 then and was playing in age group competitions.