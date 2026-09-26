A banana and over 6 hours: How Sawan Barwal raced to marathon silver in Asian Games 2026

NAGOYA: He woke up at 3.30am, stuffed his stomach with just one banana and prepared himself for a gruelling 42.2 kilometre run. He was waiting for dope control and drinking water. It's difficult to rehydrate enough to pass urine. It was more than an hour. From 3.30am to 10.30am in Japan, one banana acted as fuel and source of hydration! And he ran 42.195km to be precise.

That is how Sawan Barwal won silver in the men's marathon final on Saturday. The result of a meticulous preparation that involved three months of training for the Games, running 190km a week. And this was just his second full Marathon!

For any ordinary person, the morning was quite pleasant with moisture laden light breeze blowing across the port city of Nagoya. The temperature was around 22 degrees, ideal for a marathon. It was overcast with intermittent drizzle here and there. This was perhaps the best time to go for a run.

But for a marathoner it was different. “Kafi humid tha (It was a little humid),” said Sawan after winning a historic silver medal. For them the condensed water vapours from the Pacific Ocean have increased the humidity around 85-88 per cent and precipitation at a high of 80 per cent. This could lead to loss of fluids and salts – the ingredients that could drain out an athlete.

To understand the enormity of his achievement, one must trace back India’s record in marathon at the Asian Games. This is the first medal outside India, having only previously won in the home Games of 1951 and 1982. Until now, no one gave him a chance to win. Not even officials. But his coach was confident.

Sawan could hardly believe his feat. There are multiple reasons for that. He was born in a village very close to Baijnath Shiva temple in Kangra Valley in Himachal Pradesh. High altitude training was natural to him when he started athletics as a child. The RBC counts in the hills are always higher and that helps transporting oxygen to the tired muscles and recovery.

Everything else seems providential. He started training for a marathon last year. His first full marathon was in Rotterdam in April this year. He was a 10K and 25K runner but until India's long distance coach Scott Simmons shifted him to marathon, he didn't know what the sport was. Since then though he has created a national record and broken his previous record here. On Saturday, he clocked 2 hours, 11 minutes and 37 seconds, bettering his previous 2:11.58s. He finished behind Japan's Ichitaka Yamashita, who clocked 2:10:49s.

In the world’s context when top athletes are running in the region of 2 hours, this seems nothing. But for India, this is enough to spark a revolution in long distance running. His BMS would be somewhere around zero.