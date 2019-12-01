Cricket teams should go for records: Shashi Tharoor's take on David Warner

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor on Sunday gave his take on how cricket teams should go for breaking records if the opportunity presents itself.

His remarks came after Australia's batsman David Warner was not able to break Brian Lara's record of highest individual Test score.

Warner had played an unbeaten knock of 335 runs against Pakistan in the ongoing day-night Test at Adelaide and was on course to break Lara's individual score of 400.

It was then that Australia's skipper Tim Paine decided to declare the innings.

Tharoor posted two tweets to give his take on the decision to declare by Tim Paine.

This summer, @davidwarner31 made 95 runs in 10 innings in the Ashes series against England. Against Pak, he scored 150+ in the 1st Test last week & followed it up with 335 not out yesterday in the 2nd. An unnecessary premature declaration cost him a shot at the world record. Pity — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 1, 2019

"This summer, @davidwarner31 made 95 runs in 10 innings in the Ashes series against England. Against Pak, he scored 150+ in the 1st Test last week & followed it up with 335 not out yesterday in the 2nd. An unnecessary premature declaration cost him a shot at the world record. Pity," Tharoor said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the Congress leader said: "Part of the pleasure of cricket is its records. Figures &statistics continue to enthral the true aficionado. Cricket teams should go for records when they can. With the 1st Test in the bag & victory likely against a weak Pak side (which was soon reduced to 89 for 6), why declare?".

Part of the pleasure of cricket is its records. Figures &statistics continue to enthral the true aficionado. Cricket teams should go for records when they can. With the 1st Test in the bag & victory likely against a weak Pak side (which was soon reduced to 89 for 6), why declare? — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 1, 2019

Warner was able to score just 95 runs in the Ashes this year, but ever since then, he has been in remarkable form.

The left-handed batsman played a knock of 154 in the first Test and he followed it up with a score of 335 not out.

In the ongoing Test, Warner broke several records.

He surpassed Mark Taylor and Don Bradman to record the second-highest individual score for Australia in Tests.

Warner also went past Bradman to record the highest-ever individual score at the Adelaide Oval. He is now the only Australian to have scored two 250+ plus scores in Tests.