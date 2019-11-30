Home Sport Cricket

David Warner registers second-highest individual score for Australia in Tests

Warner played an unbeaten knock of 335 against Pakistan on day two of the ongoing day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Australia's David Warner celebrates his record 335 not out. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ADELAIDE: Opening batsman David Warner on Saturday went past Mark Taylor and Don Bradman to register the second-highest individual score for Australia in the longest format of the game.

Mark Taylor had played a knock of 334 runs against Pakistan in 1998 while Bradman had scored the same amount of runs against England in 1930.

Warner could have broken Brian Lara's record of the highest individual score in Tests, but Australia skipper Tim Paine decided to declare the side's innings at the score of 589/3.

In the innings, he also broke Don Bradman's record of registering the highest individual score at the Adelaide Oval.

Warner has now become the only Australian to score two 250 plus scores in the longest format of the game. In the innings, the left-hander became the seventh Australian to score a triple-century.

Bradman had scored 299 runs at Adelaide in 1932 against South Africa.

Former Australia skipper has dropped to third on the list as he played a knock of 242 against India in 2003.

Rahul Dravid and Michael Clarke are on fourth and fifth spots respectively with knocks of 233 and 230.

Warner was involved in a 361-run stand with Marnus Labuschagne. He then put up a 121 run partnership with Steve Smith.

In the match against Pakistan, Smith became the fastest batsman to score 7000 runs in the longest format of the game.

