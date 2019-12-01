Home Sport Cricket

Please ask Dhoni: Ganguly on iconic wicket-keeper batsman's participation in T20 World Cup

Dhoni has been out of action since India's semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup in England in July.

Published: 01st December 2019

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly arrives at BCCI office for the Board s Annual General Meeting in Mumbai Sunday Dec. 1 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: "Please ask Dhoni," was Sourav Ganguly's response when the BCCI President was asked if the iconic wicket-keeper batsman would be part of next year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

He was not part of the tour of the West Indies and the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh.

"Please ask Dhoni," said Ganguly on Sunday when a scribe asked about the possibility of Dhoni featuring in the prestigious ICC event.

Ganguly addressed a press conference after the Board's 88th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Dhoni himself had said that till January he won't answer questions on his sabbatical.

The 38-year-old, who captains Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, will miss the limited-overs home assignment against the West Indies, starting December 6, and comprising three T20 Internationals and an equal number of one-dayers.

National selection committee chairman MSK Prasad has already made it clear that the panel has "moved on" and Dhoni is aware of its intent to blood youngsters such as Rishabh Pant keeping in mind the T20 World Cup in Australia.

One of the biggest names in Indian cricket, Dhoni led India to two world titles -- the 2007 World T20 in South Africa and the 2011 ODI World Cup at home.

