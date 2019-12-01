Home Sport Cricket

Yuvraj Singh shares picture with wife Hazel Keech on wedding anniversary

The left-hander represented India in 304 ODIs amassing 8,701 runs while he accumulated 1,900 runs in 40 Tests.

Published: 01st December 2019 11:57 AM

Yuvraj Singh and wife Hazel Keech. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech are celebrating their third wedding anniversary and the former India cricketer took to social media to share an adorable picture of the duo.

Yuvraj took to Instagram to share the picture with his wife and wrote: "Mubarak ho biwi! We made it to 3 years. feels like 30! Happy anniversary my love @hazelkeechofficial."

After the post, another ex-India cricketer Zaheer Khan's wife Sagarika Ghatge Khan also wished the duo and wrote: "Happy happy anniversary you two!!"

Yuvraj and Hazel tied knot on November 30, 2016, near Chandigarh, as per Sikh rituals and later had a destination wedding in Goa where celebrities from the sports fraternity attended the auspicious occasion.

On June 10, 2019, Yuvraj announced his retirement from international cricket.

