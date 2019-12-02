Home Sport Cricket

Nepal's Anjali Chand takes 6/0, best ever bowling figures in women's T20I

Earlier, the record belonged to Malaysian Mas Elysa, who had claimed six wickets for three runs from her 4 overs against China women in January this year.

Published: 02nd December 2019 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Nepal's Anjali Chanda. (Photo | Twitter/ Nepal Cricket)

By PTI

POKHARA: Nepal's Anjali Chanda on Monday scripted history by producing the best bowling performance in a women's T20 Internationals with figures of 6/0 in a match against Maldives at the 13th South Asian Games here.

This is the first time ever a bowler has taken six wickets for no run in any international match.

Nepal won the match by 10 wickets, reaching 17 for no loss in 0.5 overs.

Earlier, the record belonged to Malaysian Mas Elysa, who had claimed six wickets for three runs from her 4 overs against China women in January this year.

The 24-year-old Anjali dismissed six batswomen -- all for nought -- in 2.1 overs as Nepal bowled out Maldives, who elected to bat, for just 16 runs from 10.1 overs.

Anjali's team-mate, Karuna Bhandari (2/4) took two wickets, while two batters were run out.

Eight Maldives batters got out without opening their account, while two made single-digit scores.

In reply, Nepal chased down the target in just five deliveries, reaching 17 for no loss.

Opener Kajal Shrestha remained not out on 13 while there were four extras (2 wide, 1 leg bye and 1 no ball).

The run chase lasted just seven deliveries, of which five were legal.

After the match, Cricket Nepal tweeted: "Nepal's Anjali Chanda bowling figure is best bowling figure in Women T20I surpassing Malaysian Mas Elysa's 6/3. Also best bowling in debut.

"Nepal's victory in 5 balls, however, is not the quickest victory as Rwanda and Tanzania had defeated Mali in 4 balls in July 2019."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nepal Cricket South Asian Games Nepal vs Maldives Anjali Chanda Women Cricket
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp