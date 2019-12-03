Home Sport Cricket

Ranji Trophy: Batsman Suryakumar Yadav named Mumbai skipper

The 29-year-old batsman was in a red-hot form during the just concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, a T20 competition in which Mumbai were out in the Super League stage.

Published: 03rd December 2019 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 01:02 AM   |  A+A-

Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In-form batsman Suryakumar Yadav was on Monday named the captain of Mumbai's Ranji team a week ahead of the start of the domestic powerhouse's campaign in the prestigious cricket tournament.

The 29-year-old batsman was in a red-hot form during the just concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, a T20 competition in which Mumbai were out in the Super League stage.

Though the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is yet to officially announce the 15-member Ranji squad, Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane and young batsman Prithvi Shaw are said to be among those included in the team.

Since India's next Test assignment is in New Zealand in February, 31-year-old middle-order batsman Rahane is easily available to play for his home team for the next two months.

"Going by the new constitution, they (ad-hoc selection committee) invited Surya and appointed him as the captain," a senior Mumbai Cricket Association official, privy to the development, told PTI.

Yadav was replaced as the captain during the 2014-15 Ranji season mid-way and was also dropped in the last edition of the tournament.

But all that is now past and Yadav would like to make a fresh start and turn the fortunes of the 41-time Ranji champions in the 2019-2020 season.

A prolific batsman, Yadav's leadership skills will be tested in the new season.

Yadav, who made his Mumbai debut against Delhi way back in 2010, is one of the senior players of the team.

In 72 first-class matches, he has amassed 4,818 runs with 12 hundreds and 24 half-centuries.

Meanwhile, it has been reliably learnt that the Milind-Rege led ad-hoc selection committee of the MCA has finalised the Mumbai squad, though the association was yet to put it on its website.

Mumbai begins their Ranji Trophy campaign against Baroda in Vadodara from December 9.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suryakumar Yadav Ranji Trophy
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp