Home Sport Cricket

Eoin Morgan, Heather Knight to lead London Spirit teams in 'The Hundred'

The Hundred, starting in 2020, is a new tournament consisting of eight city-based franchise sides, breaking away from the traditional county system.

Published: 04th December 2019 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Eoin Morgan

England captain Eoin Morgan | AP

By PTI

LONDON: England's limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan will lead the London Spirit men's team while Heather Knight was named captain of their women's side for the inaugural edition of The Hundred, the franchise announced on Wednesday.

Morgan led England to their maiden men's one-day World Cup title in July this year.

The 33-year-old is England's top run-scorer and the most capped cricketer in ODIs and T20Is.

"I can't wait to get started as captain of the London Spirit men's team. It's going to be a hugely exciting new competition and I'm looking forward to being a part of it," Morgan said in a statement.

"As a player and a captain I am always looking for ways to improve and it's clear from speaking to Shane - who has an amazing cricket brain, about everything from tactics in this new competition to how to get the best from our squad - that this is an exciting opportunity to take cricket forward." he added.

Morgan will work alongside spin legend Shane Warne, who will serve as the men's head coach for the team and the Australian was delighted to announce the union.

"I am over the moon to have Eoin as our captain. He has had a truly unforgettable year and we all know that he is an outstanding leader. I believe he can give our team the edge in The Hundred," Warne said.

Knight famously led England to their fourth Women's World Cup triumph at Lord's in 2017.

She is also one of England's most successful batters and has considerable short format experience, captaining Western Storm to two titles in the Kia Super League under the guidance of coach Trevor Griffin.

"I'm really looking forward to captaining the London Spirit women's team. With the new format there's going to be the chance to have a real tactical input as a captain and I'm excited to work that out and also bring together a new team in a new competition," Knight said.

She will be reunited with Griffin, who was announced as the head coach of the women's team.

"It's an honour to be appointed as Head Coach of the women's London Spirit team and I am thrilled to announce Heather as our captain," Griffin said.

The Hundred, starting in 2020, is a new tournament consisting of eight city-based franchise sides, breaking away from the traditional county system.

Teams will bat for 100 balls each.

Overs, normally consisting of six deliveries, will last for 10 balls with bowlers either bowling five or 10 balls consecutively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Heather Knight Eoin Morgan London Spirit The Hundred
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp