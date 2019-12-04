KPL betting scandal: KSCA management comittee member held

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) management committee member Sudhindra Shinde was on Wednesday arrested in connection with the alleged match-fixing in Karnataka Premier League, police said.

"The arrests so far are backed by a lot of evidence. On the basis of it, we are arresting them. Sudhindra Shinde has been arrested on the basis of evidence," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told reporters.

The Central Crime Branch, which is probing the matter, has grilled Shinde for two days and finally arrested.

He was the coach for Belagavi Panthers, one of the KPL teams.

"Shinde along with Ali Ashfaq Tara had allegedly fixed a few matches," a police officer told PTI.

The officer said Shinde would be taken into custody on Wednesday to further interrogate the involvement of others.

So far, nine people including Shinde have been arrested.

Tara was the first to be arrested in this case.

The KPL spot-fixing scandal came to light when Bhavesh Gulecha, bowler of Ballari Tuskers, lodged a complaint with the police against an International bookie Sayyam and drummer Bhavesh Bafna.

Rao asked the players and others involved in the scam to turn approvers.

"Since lots of people are involved in this scandal, I have made it very clear that there is a provision of approver in the CrPC," Rao said.

"If they come and admit that they have committed a mistake, we will give them a status of approver and carry on our investigation. This is the offer we are giving them," he explained.

Once turned approver, the people involved in the scandal not only confess to their crime but also provide details of it.

They can also bargain for their immunity.

Rao said cricket is a game loved by all and the CCB doesn't want to insult the game.

"We are taking into custody only the players, who have insulted the game. More than a sports, it has been reduced to a betting game used like gambling. So, we have initiated all measures to take action against such people," he said.