Home Sport Cricket

Catch 22 for BCCI over T20

Uncertainty over participation of Pak players in Ahmedabad stadium-opener after Asia vs World games in Dhaka

Published: 05th December 2019 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan cricket

All eyes are on whether Pakistani players will undertake the journey across the border for the India leg. (File Photo | AP)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The BCCI and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are set to approach the International Cricket Council for international status to three T20 matches featuring Asia XI and World XI to be held in Dhaka and Ahmedabad in March next year.

The series, which was originally conceived by the BCB to mark the birth centenary of Bangladesh’s first Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was supposed to feature players from Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan and elsewhere, with two matches taking place in Dhaka. But with the BCCI now planning to host one match in Ahmedabad’s new stadium, all eyes are on whether Pakistani players will undertake the journey across the border for the India leg.

When the BCCI proposed the idea of day-night Test to BCB, it was understood that releasing Indian players for the T20s was part of the deal. This was put forward at the BCCI AGM on Sunday, where the BCB’s request to allow Indian players was accepted. While it isn’t clear if the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma will be part of series, the BCCI has informed the BCB that top players will go. But complicating things is the fact that India are scheduled to play an ODI against South Africa in Kolkata on March 18, the same day BCB has slotted the first T20 between Asia XI and World XI.

Ahmedabad’s under-construction stadium, which will be the biggest in the world in terms of capacity, will be ready by February. The Gujarat Cricket Association wants to make the occasion a grand one by hosting an Asia XI vs World XI fixture. While the BCB has reportedly reached out to PCB for Pakistani players, getting the same set of players to play on Indian soil may be a complicated affair.

As things stand, players from Pakistan are not allowed to be in India for bilateral series. The rule changes if it’s part of a global event. Recently, the Indian Davis Cup team refused to play in Pakistan and the tie was held in a neutral venue. If BCB gets Pakistan players to play in Dhaka, it remains to be seen what happens when the action shifts to Ahmedabad.

Sources tracking developments told this newspaper that the chances of Pakistani players performing in Ahmedabad are remote. As of the now, the BCCI is still to decide whether to approach the government on this. “Since the BCCI will be hosting the third match, there is no need to have continuity. Since India would have completed the ODIs against South Africa, the initial plan was to send five players to Bangladesh depending upon workload. For the match in Ahmedabad, we can make changes, but the understanding is the core of Asia XI and World XI remains the same,” an official told this newspaper.

There is also no clarity with regards to whether the Ahmedabad T20 will be part of the centenary celebrations. “The BCB wants it to be a three-match series including the one in Ahmedabad. We have to see how we go about it since GCA wants to make it their occasion. Things will get clear in the coming weeks. The schedule has to be worked out because there is a clash. But luckily, the ODI is in Kolkata and players won’t take much time to reach Dhaka,” the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangladesh Cricket Board BCCI ICC Asia XI World XI
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp