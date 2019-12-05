Home Sport Cricket

Ex-cricketer Robin Morris arrested for `kidnapping' loan agent

Morris (53), the prime accused in the case, is a former batsman who had played in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai and also in other domestic tournaments.

Published: 05th December 2019 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Kidnap

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Robin Morris, a former Ranji player, and four others have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a loan agent and trying to extort money from his family, the Mumbai police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on November 30, a police official said.

Morris (53), the prime accused in the case, is a former batsman who had played in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai and also in other domestic tournaments.

The other accused were identified as Gravin D'souza, Ahmed Ali Ansari, Alex Miranda and Rupesh Bhimani.

All of them were arrested on December 1, said senior inspector Datta Shinde of Kurla police station.

Some years ago, Morris had approached a loan agent for securing a loan of Rs 3 crore from a bank.

The agent charged him a commission of Rs 7 lakh, but could not manage to get the loan sanctioned, the police official said.

Morris demanded his money back, following which the agent returned Rs 5.5 lakh but could not pay the balance despite repeated demands.

On November 30, Morris called him for a meeting outside the Kurla railway station.

When the agent, a 43-year- old man, arrived at the spot, Morris and four others allegedly took him to the cricketer's Versova house in a taxi, and confined him to a room.

Morris allegedly asked the agent to call his family members and tell them to bring the balance amount if they wanted him released.

The frightened family members approached the police.

A team of Kurla Police went to Morris's Versova house on December 1, rescued the agent and arrested the five accused.

Morris and others were booked for kidnapping, criminal intimidation, wrongful confinement and assault for the purpose of extortion, inspector Shinde said.

All of them are now in judicial custody.

Last year Morris was caught in a sting operation on cricket betting, where it was alleged that he had facilitated `pitch-doctoring' ahead of India-Sri Lanka, India-England and India-Australia matches.

He denied the allegations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kidnapping Cricketer Kidnaps Robin Morris
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp