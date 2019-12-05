India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to resume tussle for top spot

By Online Desk

As India take on West Indies in the first T20I at Hyderabad, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma will renew their battle to stay at the top of the highest run-getters list in T20Is.

The duo has been having a healthy tussle for the top spot for quite some time and currently Rohit sits at the top with a considerable lead after Kohli decided to opt out of the three T20Is against Bangladesh.

India would look to capitalise on the duo's top form as both sides seek to claim an early win in the series. Rohit has scored 2539 runs in 93 innings at an average of 32.13 while Kohli has 2450 runs in 67 innings with an astounding average of 50.

Highest run-getters in T20Is

2539 in 93 innings: Rohit Sharma (IND)

2450 in 67 innings: Virat Kohli (IND)

2436 in 80 innings: Martin Guptill (NZ)

Rohit and Kohli also lead the list of most 50-plus scores in T20Is. Rohit has scored four centuries and 18 half-centuries while Kohli has smashed 22 fifties.

Most 50-plus scores in T20Is

22 (4 hundreds, 18 fifties): Rohit Sharma (IND)

22 (22 fifties): Virat Kohli (IND)

17 (2 hundreds, 15 fifties): Martin Guptill (NZ)

India will continue their preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia and many players, whose places are not yet secure, will try to impress the team management and selectors with their performances against the West Indies.

It is certain that Rishabh Pant will be the first-choice wicketkeeper but in case he fails again, it remains to be seen whether the team management gives Sanju Samson an opportunity, which he certainly deserves.