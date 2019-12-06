Home Sport Cricket

Srinivasan frontrunner for BCCI’s ICC representative

While the matter was listed for hearing on Tuesday, it was postponed and it’s tentatively listed for January 14 next year.

Published: 06th December 2019

N Srinivasan (File Photo |EPS)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even though there was a confusion at the end of the annual general meeting whether N Srinivasan will be BCCI’s representative at ICC board meetings, it is reliably learnt that he remains the frontrunner and has the backing of the entire house. During the AGM, the BCCI didn’t announce its representative, leaving it to the Supreme Court to decide whether Srinivasan can be the nominee as his name was passed unanimously.

Although there were indications that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly might represent the board, sources tracking developments told this daily on Thursday that Srinivasan’s name will be finalised once the Supreme Court gives its nod to the amendments the general body has proposed. In the BCCI’s new constitution, there is a 70-year age cap on office-bearers and the members reckon since Srinivasan is only a nominee and ICC doesn’t have any restrictions, he can be their representative. 

While the matter was listed for hearing on Tuesday, it was postponed and it’s tentatively listed for January 14 next year. It’s learnt that the matter could come up for hearing next week, as the BCCI is set to ask for an urgent hearing since appointments are put on hold.“Though there’s time to name a representative for ICC, BCCI is looking for an urgent hearing since key decisions are pending. Even to appoint the Cricket Advisory Committee, the board needs clarity and without that, even the selection panel can’t be named,” sources in the know said.

The BCCI is hopeful that in a week or 10 days before the Supreme Court goes on a winter break, there will be clarity on the issue. And as far as Srinivasan’s nomination goes, the general body reckons he is the right person considering that BCCI is looking to get its share of revenue. “In the absence of a strong BCCI, the ICC has taken us for a ride,” sources say. They believe since the revenue model has to be changed, someone with experience has to go, which makes Srinivasan the favourite.

