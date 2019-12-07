Home Sport Cricket

999 runs ahead of you in run-scoring charts in T20Is: KL Rahul jokes with Yuzvendra Chahal

Rahul went on to play a knock 62 runs against West Indies and as a result, he became just the seventh Indian batsman to go past 1000-run mark in T20Is.

Published: 07th December 2019 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

India's KL Rahul plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. (Photo | PTI)

India's KL Rahul plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: After reaching the mark of 1000 runs in T20I cricket, opening batsman KL Rahul joked with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, saying now he is 999 runs ahead of him in the run-scoring charts in the shortest format.

Rahul went on to play a knock 62 runs against West Indies and as a result, he became just the seventh Indian batsman to go past 1000-run mark in T20Is. He also became the third-fastest batsman in the world to achieve the feat as he brought up 1000 runs in just his 29th innings.

During the chat, Chahal asked Rahul: "Now that you have reached 1000 runs, do you know how many runs you are ahead of me in the run-scoring chart in T20Is?

To this, Rahul joked "I am 999 runs ahead of you".

During the chat, Rahul also revealed that getting boundaries at the beginning of his innings gave him confidence and he carried that forward to put up a 100-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli.

"We saw in the first innings that when the batsmen were set on the wicket, it got easier to score runs. This wicket was a bit weird, it was not the flattest wicket that I played on but still, both teams managed to score 200 plus so I cannot complain about the wicket," Rahul told Chahal on his talk-show 'Chahal TV'.

"Initially, I got two-three boundaries in the second over of our innings and that gave me confidence. But unfortunately, Rohit got out a bit early, then Virat came in and it was important to form a partnership. Luckily, Virat stayed till the end and it all paid dividend," he added.

Kohli played a match-winning knock of 94 runs in the first T20I against West Indies and he managed to stay till the end to guide his side home.

India and West Indies will next lock horns in the second T20I on Sunday, December 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KL Rahul Yuzvendra Chahal Chahal TV
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp