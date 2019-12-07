Home Sport Cricket

Kevin Pietersen praises Virat Kohli's flick on Instagram post

Kohli's knock garnered praise from all quarters and former England captain Kevin Pietersen also lauded the Indian skipper's effort.

Published: 07th December 2019 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Viat Kohli plays a shot against West Indies. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: India skipper Virat Kohli led from the front and scored an unbeaten 94 to guide the hosts to a six wicket win in the first T20I against West Indies. Kohli's knock garnered praise from all quarters and former England captain Kevin Pietersen also lauded the Indian skipper's effort.

After the memorable win, Kohli took to Instagram and shared a few images of the match. "Good way to start the series. Lots of positives to take from today's win," Kohli captioned the post.

Pietersen commented on Kohli's post, "Your flick this evening was quite something, bro! Holy smokes!".

Click on the image to see the Instagram post

The batting maestro, along with KL Rahul, chased down 207 runs with over eight balls to spare. Kohli's two flick shots during his innings left the entire cricket world open-mouthed in awe, struck by its majesty and beauty.

ALSO READ | Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli

Speaking after the match, Kohli said that he doesn't wish to change his batting much, even though he did make it clear that he doesn't wish for youngsters to copy how he went over the top in trying to get the scoreboard moving in the first half of his innings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli Kevin Pietersen India vs West Indies Kohli
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp