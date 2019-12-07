Kevin Pietersen praises Virat Kohli's flick on Instagram post

By IANS

HYDERABAD: India skipper Virat Kohli led from the front and scored an unbeaten 94 to guide the hosts to a six wicket win in the first T20I against West Indies. Kohli's knock garnered praise from all quarters and former England captain Kevin Pietersen also lauded the Indian skipper's effort.

After the memorable win, Kohli took to Instagram and shared a few images of the match. "Good way to start the series. Lots of positives to take from today's win," Kohli captioned the post.

Pietersen commented on Kohli's post, "Your flick this evening was quite something, bro! Holy smokes!".

Click on the image to see the Instagram post

The batting maestro, along with KL Rahul, chased down 207 runs with over eight balls to spare. Kohli's two flick shots during his innings left the entire cricket world open-mouthed in awe, struck by its majesty and beauty.

ALSO READ | Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli

Speaking after the match, Kohli said that he doesn't wish to change his batting much, even though he did make it clear that he doesn't wish for youngsters to copy how he went over the top in trying to get the scoreboard moving in the first half of his innings.