Home Sport Cricket

WATCH: Virat Kohli mocks West Indies bowler Kesrick Williams by imitating notebook send-off

After hitting Kesrick Williams for a six in the 16th over, a fired-up Indian captain also used his bat as an imaginary notebook to "tick" the bowler's name off.

Published: 07th December 2019 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

India's Virat Kohli celebrates after win the first T20 match against West Indies at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)

India's Virat Kohli celebrates after win the first T20 match against West Indies at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Virat Kohli played a sublime innings at Hyderabad on Friday to guide India to a six-wicket win over West Indies in the first T20 International. It was the sixth-highest total chased down successfully in T20I history, and India’s highest.

The skipper took a bit of time to find his touch and when he did, there was no stopping him. Running hard as usual and timing the ball to perfection, he made a difficult chase look easy in the end. The unbeaten 94 off 50 balls (4x6, 6x6) was his 23rd half-century and highest score in this format.

With the West Indies bowlers trying to get into Kohli's head on a number of occasions, the India captain used more than just his bat at times to reply. After hitting Kesrick Williams for a six in the 16th over, a fired-up Virat used his bat as an imaginary notebook to "tick" the bowler's name off.

You do not mess with the Skip! #TeamIndia #INDvWI @paytm

A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam) on

29-year-old Kesrick Williams is known for this typical celebration after picking wickets, and his face-off with fellow Carribean batsman Chadwick Walton during  Carribean Premier League (CPL) match a few years ago had gone viral.

ALSO READ | I'm not someone who hits in air to entertain crowd, I focus on winning matches: Virat Kohli

When asked if the celebration was inspired by the CPL episode, Kohli said that he remembered Williams doing the same in Jamaica when the Indian team was there for a tour.

"It's not the CPL, it happened to me in Jamaica when he got me out. So I thought I'll tick a few in the notebook as well, but all good. There were a few words, but smiles at the end. That's what you want to see. Good competitive cricket, but in the end shake hands and give a high five. That's what cricket is all about. Play it hard, but have respect for opponents," Kohli said.

ALSO READ | Don't mess with Virat Kohli, warns Amitabh Bachchan

India and West Indies will next lock horns in the second T20I on Sunday, December 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli Kesrick Williams Notebook India vs West Indies viral video
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp