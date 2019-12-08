Home Sport Cricket

VIDEO | You will keep watching this Virat Kohli catch for years!

Hetmyer hit another that looked destined to sail over the ropes for a third consecutive six but Kohli, who was standing at long-on, sprinted to his right, threw himself in the air and caught the ball.

Published: 08th December 2019 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli catches the ball to dismiss Shimron Hetmyer. (Photo | Twitter/@BCCI)

Virat Kohli catches the ball to dismiss Shimron Hetmyer. (Photo | Twitter/@BCCI)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On a day when misfields ruled India's defence of the 171-run target they set for West Indies to chase in the second T20I between the two sides at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium, captain Virat Kohli took a screamer to dismiss Shimron Hetmyer.

Hetmyer, who scored a masterful half-century in the first match which helped the West Indies post a total in excess of 200 runs, was looking like he was getting ready to tee off again when Kohli put the breaks on his innings. The 22-year-old was back to back sixes off Ravindra Jadeja in the 14th over to race to 23 off 13 balls.

He hit another that looked destined to sail over the ropes for a third consecutive six but Kohli, who was standing at long-on, sprinted to his right, threw himself in the air and caught the ball.

It was his effort after that made the catch all the more impressive. He fell to the ground and seemed to be sliding towards the boundary but Kohli controlled his movement in a way that he missed the ropes by centimetres.

The wicket put an end to a 39-run stand between Hetmyer and Lendl Simmons after a 73-run opening partnership between the latter and Evin Lewis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli India vs West Indies VIrat Kohli Catch Virat Kohli Dive
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp