He's in bed with my sister as they got married: Faf du Plessis on teammate not playing match

Viljoen tied the knot with Du Plessis' sister Remi Rhynners on Saturday, whom he was dating for almost a year.

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis (File photo| AP)

By IANS

JOHANNESBURG: South African Test captain Faf du Plessis left the presenter in splits on Sunday with his frank answer to a question pertaining to why a team mate will be sitting out of a Mzansi Super League (MSL) game.

At the toss of a match between Paarl Rocks, of which Du Plessis is the skipper, and Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Du Plessis was asked about the team changes at the toss.

As part of the team news, Du Plessis said that fast bowler Viljoen won't be playing. "Hardus Viljoen not playing today because he's lying in bed with my sister as they got married yesterday," said Du Plessis, leaving the presenter in splits.

Viljoen tied the knot with Du Plessis' sister Remi Rhynners on Saturday, whom he was dating for almost a year.

