Home Sport Cricket

Playing two day-night Tests against India may backfire: Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell

India last month played its first-ever pink-ball Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata where they clinched a domineering victory against Bangladesh.

Published: 09th December 2019 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell. (Photo | AFP)

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

MELBOURNE: Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell believes the idea mooted of playing two day-night Tests by Cricket Australia against India in 2020-21 "may backfire" considering the fact that the Virat Kohli's men have a strong bowling attack.

In a column for ESPNcricinfo, Chappell said: "Cricket Australia is contemplating two day-night Tests for the 2020-21 Indian tour."

"However, if that ploy is meant to advantage Australia, it may backfire as India have a strong attack and (Virat) Kohli has already shown he's adept at captaincy in this part of the world," he added.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, when Australia visit India next year for a limited-overs series in January, a Cricket Australia (CA) delegation, led by its chairman Earl Eddings, is set to meet the new BCCI administration with the question of day-night Tests on the agenda.

"Pleasingly they've played their first day-night Test and won easily. Now they've got through that it might give them the right build-up to it over here. I've got no doubt they'll consider playing one and maybe even more day-night Test matches. But that's down the track to when we catch up with them in January," Eddings said.

However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly doesn't seem keen on the idea. "I have not heard anything officially from Cricket Australia. Two out of four will be a bit too much...it can't replace traditional Test matches. But we can have one Pink Test every series," Ganguly said.

India last month played its first-ever pink-ball Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata where they clinched a domineering victory against Bangladesh. After that Test, captain Kohli was asked about the prospect of one during the Australia tour next year and he said he was "open to do anything" as long as there was a practice match under lights.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ian Chappell Cricket Australia
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp