Home Sport Cricket

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli power India to 240/3 against West Indies

Kohli (70 off 29 balls; 4x4; 7x6) showed his class as he and Rahul put up a 95-run-stand off 45 balls for third wicket to propel the hosts to the highest total at Wankhede Stadium.

Published: 11th December 2019 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

India's Rohit Sharma, left, raises his bat after scoring 50 runs as Lokesh Rahul looks on. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli struck explosive half-centuries to power India to a mammoth 240 for 3 in series-deciding third T20 against West Indies here on Wednesday.

West Indies decision to bowl first backfired as Rahul (91 off 56 balls; 9x4, 4x6) and Rohit (71 off 34 balls; 6x4; 5x6) conjured 135 runs for first wicket in 11.4 overs.

They took a listless opposition attack to cleaners and smashed 72 runs in first six overs.

While Rohit completed his 50 off 23 balls, Rahul did it in 29 deliveries.

And later in the innings, Kohli (70 off 29 balls; 4x4; 7x6) showed his class as he and Rahul put up a 95-run-stand off 45 balls for third wicket to propel the hosts to the highest total at Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit began with a cover drive boundary off pacer Sheldon Cottrell.

In second over off Jason Holder, Rahul hit back-to-back boundaries at the third man region, the first coming from a thick outside edge.

Rohit then stamped his class as he pulled Cottrell for a six and followed by a four towards mid-off region.

It was Rohit's 400th six in international cricket to become the first Indian to achieve the feat.

Rahul then struck a four followed by a six over third man fence as India amassed 14 runs off 4th over by Jason Holder.

Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre was introduced into the attack, but Rohit welcomed him with a towering six over long-on.

The next ball, Evin Lewis, almost pulled off a one-handed blinder, but could not complete the catch.

Rahul inflicted more agony on Kesrick Williams as he hit two fours and a six in the sixth over.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to smash 400 sixes in international cricket

Then Rohit hit two consecutive sixes and a four off Pierre as India raced to 102/0 after 8 overs.

This was third 100-run stand between the two in T20s.

At the half-way mark, India were 116/0.

However, West Indies pegged back India by removing Rohit and one-down Rishabh Pant (0) quickly.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli becomes first Indian batsman to score 1,000 T20I runs on home soil

Then Kohli joined Rahul as the two continued the onslaught.

Kohli was brutal on Holder, as he hit two fours and a six in the 15th over, as India scored 22 runs off it.

The last five overs belonged to Kohli, who hammered fours and sixes at will as West Indies paid heavy price for indiscipline bowling.

Fittingly Kohli finished the innings with a straightsix.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KL Rahul Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli India vs West Indies Ind vs WI
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp