Shoaib Akhtar welcomes Sri Lanka team in Pakistan

Sri Lanka cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Monday and both teams will compete in a two-match Test series.

Published: 11th December 2019 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar. (Photo | AFP)

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Wednesday welcomed Sri Lanka cricket team to his country.

Akhtar took to Twitter to write: "I welcome Test Cricket back to Pakistan. Specially, to my city Rawalpindi. When your players play at home, they become heroes, this is what inspires a young generation to take up a sport and idolize greatness. #PAKvSL #Rawalpindi."

When Sri Lanka went to play T20Is and ODIs in Pakistan earlier this year, several big names such as Lasith Malinga, and Niroshan Dickwella had opted out of the tour due to security reasons.

The visitors lost the ODI series 0-2 but went on to win the T20I series 3-0.

Sri Lanka squad for Pakistan Test series: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan.

The first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan began today.

