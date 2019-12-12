CAB protests lead to abandonment of Ranji Trophy match in Assam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Play was called off on fourth and final day of the Elite Group C, Ranji Trophy match between Assam and Services at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati due to the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on Thursday.

The Army had been deployed and curfew imposed in Guwahati on Wednesday evening to control the deteriorating law and order situation.

“Because of curfew and protest, both the teams were advised to stay in the hotel. The fourth day's play was called off. Services were scheduled to leave on Thursday evening but a final call in this regard will be taken after consultation with police officials. If the cops agree to escort the team to the airport, then the players can leave. Otherwise, they have to stay back till the situation improves," Devajit Saikia, secretary Assam Cricket Association (ACA), told this newspaper.

Services managed 124 and 279 in their first and second innings respectively after Assam invited them to bat. The hosts managed a crucial first-innings lead by posting 162 in their first essay and were struggling at 74/5 in their second at stumps on Day 3 on Wednesday.

With the officials calling off play on the fourth day, Assam might walk away with three points by virtue of their first-innings lead while Services might have to be content with just a solitary point.

The venue is also scheduled to host Assam vs Jharkhand Ranji Trophy match from December 17 in the second round. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is now keeping an eye on the law and order situation in the state before taking a final call in this regard.

"We are in regular touch with ACA officials. A call on future matches in the state will be taken keeping the situation in mind," Saba Karim, BCCI general manager Cricket Operations, told The New Indian Express.

The ACA secretary, however, said that they will prefer to wait till Friday afternoon before deciding on the issue.

Another Elite Group C match between Tripura and Jharkhand in Agartala though has reportedly been going on despite the protests in the city against the proposed law.