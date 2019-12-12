Home Sport Cricket

Patient Karthik, bowlers keep TN hopes alive

Just when it looked like Tamil Nadu lost the plot after first innings, they came back harder on Wednesday to keep themselves alive against Karnataka in their Ranji Trophy opener.

Published: 12th December 2019 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

DINDIGUL : Just when it looked like Tamil Nadu lost the plot after first innings, they came back harder on Wednesday to keep themselves alive against Karnataka in their Ranji Trophy opener.After getting bowled out for 307 and conceding a first-innings lead of 29, Vijay Shankar & Co sent half of Karnataka’s batsmen back to the pavilion by the end of Day 3. At stumps, Karnataka were 89/5, leading by 118. Devdutt Padikkal hung on with an unbeaten 29 off 106, steadying Karnataka after their early collapse.

In an action-packed second innings, Tamil Nadu struck as early as the second over. A direct hit from skipper Vijay from mid-off removed in-form opener Mayank Agarwal for eight. It was then pacer K Vignesh’s turn. He dismissed Dega Nischal and skipper Karun Nair inside 10 overs. The situation only became worse for Karnataka as two more batsmen fell prey to R Ashwin. In no time, the visitors were reeling at 59/5. But Padikkal and BR Sharath (25 n.o) made sure they did not lose any more wickets.

The first half of the day was headlined by Dinesh Karthik’s 113, followed by K Gowtham’s heroics with the ball. It was Karthik’s lone act that kept Tamil Nadu in their quest of first-innings lead for a long time. 
From an overnight score of 165/4, he put on 59 for the fifth wicket with wicketkeeper-batsman N Jagadeesan (29 off 66). Known to score runs at a quick pace, Karthik — who was on the field for nearly 340 minutes, spanning over two days — curbed his instincts and played a patient a 235-ball knock that helped Tamil Nadu cross 300. 

“A lot of times, I wanted to do a lot of things differently,” said Karthik after day’s play. “But you have to control. You have to take the team into account as well, make sure what’s important for the team. After playing 10-15 years, you play a reckless shot just because you know to play a shot. That’s very immature on my part.” 

Karthik’s knock was a blend of caution and aggression, and included 16 fours. Seven of them came after the team lost seven wickets for 254, and were left trailing by 82. However, spinning all-rounder Gowtham once again proved to be a thorn in Tamil Nadu’s flesh. After defending five runs in three balls in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy final two weeks ago, his 6/110 denied Vijay’s men a first-innings lead.

After removing Murali Vijay, Abhinav Mukund and Vijay on Tuesday, Gowtham accounted for the big wicket of Karthik on Wednesday.  On the other hand, poor shot-selection again came back to haunt Tamil Nadu. Both left-arm spinners M Siddharth and R Sai Kishore threw their wickets, despite supporting Karthik being the need of the hour. Had it not been for Vignesh and Ashwin, the team would not have had any hope of a comeback. 

Heading into what promises to be a dramatic final day in Dindigul, Karnataka will look to southpaw Padikkal to do what Karthik did for Tamil Nadu: grind.  Brief scores: Karnataka 336 & 89/5 (Vignesh 2/11, R Ashwin 2/30) vs Tamil Nadu 307 (Karthik 113; Gowtham 6/110).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp