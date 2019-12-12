Home Sport Cricket

Sourav Ganguly lauds Team India for 'fearless batting' against West Indies

India won the third and final T20 in Mumbai by 67 runs to claim the series 2-1 on Wednesday.

Published: 12th December 2019 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has lauded the Indian cricket team for putting up a "fearless batting" performance in the just-concluded T20 series against the West Indies.

India won the third and final T20 in Mumbai by 67 runs to claim the series 2-1 on Wednesday.

"Not many expected India to lose a series .. win was not a surprise .. what will stand out is the fearless batting which all will see in T20 now ..play without fear .. no one plays for his place but plays to win ..well done India," Ganguly tweeted.

Batting first, the troika of K L Rahul (91 off 56 balls), Rohit Sharma (71 off 34 balls) and captain Virat Kohli (70 not out off 29 balls) were prime contributors in a total of 240 for 3 which completely took factors like dew and flat track out of equation against an explosive West Indian team.

The home team had lost the second T20 in Thiruvananthapuram after posting 170, which the visitors chased down effortlessly with nine deliveries to spare.

Kohli had then spoken about the need to post big totals while batting first.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sourav Ganguly
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp