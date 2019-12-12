Home Sport Cricket

'Special' knock a gift for Anushka Sharma on second anniversary: Virat Kohli

Someone who is more of a boundary-hitter, Kohli had seven sixes in his 29-ball-70 as India beat West Indies by 67 runs to win the three-match T20 series 2-1.

Published: 12th December 2019 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

India's captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

India's captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Virat Kohli wanted to show a different facet of his batting and couldn't have chosen a better day than his second wedding anniversary with a series win was a "special gift" to his wife Anushka Sharma.

"It was a pretty special innings and also being our second wedding anniversary, it was a special gift. It was a special night and one of the best innings I have played," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Someone who is more of a boundary-hitter, Kohli had seven sixes in his 29-ball-70 as India beat West Indies by 67 runs to win the three-match T20 series 2-1.

The best part was about putting up a big score while batting first and the skipper was pleased as punch.

"We had spoken a lot. It was about going out on the field and executing. I had the opportunity to do something different, which I don't usually do. I told KL to stay on till the end, and said I'll try and smash a few," he said.

One could have been surprised by his modesty when the skipper said that he feels he can contribute across formats.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli celebrates second wedding anniversary with Anushka Sharma

"I know that I can contribute in all formats, it's about putting your mind to it. My role becomes crucial, because I have to play two roles. I'm trying to be able to play like this as well," he added.

He praised KL Rahul for his 91 off 56 balls and Rohit Sharma for his 71 off 34.

The duo added 135 for the opening stand.

"You have to do it out there in the middle to gain confidence from it. I think two guys in the middle with clarity, the way Rahul and Rohit played today, that is key. Batting first [earlier], we've been too tight and hesitant, should we go for it, should we not."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli India vs West Indies Anushka Sharma
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp