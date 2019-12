On this day in 2017, Rohit Sharma smashed his 3rd double ton in ODIs

By ANI

NEW DELHI: It was on this day in 2017 when Indian batsman Rohit Sharma scored his third double hundred in One Day Internationals.

Rohit, went on to score 208 runs against Sri Lanka at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali in the match held on December 13, 2017.

The 32-year-old smashed 13 fours and 12 sixes to register the score of 208 against Sri Lanka which enabled India to post a score of 392/4 in the allotted fifty overs.

India then went on to win the match by 141 runs.

"208* runs 153 balls 13 fours 12 sixes #OnThisDay in 2017, Rohit Sharma scored his third double hundred in ODI cricket," ICC tweeted to commemorate the feat.

Rohit has scored two double hundreds against Sri Lanka and one against Australia in ODIs. The right-handed batsman is the only cricketer to smash three double hundred in ODI history.

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar was the first cricketer to score a double hundred in ODI cricket.