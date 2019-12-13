Home Sport Cricket

Team Norm: After Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah to bowl at India nets

Bumrah has been out since the start of the home series against South Africa due to a stress fracture but has made a steady recovery.

Published: 13th December 2019 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Jasprit Bumrah

India's Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Adhering to an established norm, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will bowl during net sessions with the Indian team before its second ODI against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam as part of his rehabilitation programme after recovering from a back injury.

Bumrah has been out since the start of the home series against South Africa due to a stress fracture but has made a steady recovery.

The team management is expecting him to be fit before the tour of New Zealand early next year.

The game against West Indies is scheduled for December 18.

"Bumrah will be having a net session with the Indian team. This is a norm now. The team management also checked Bhuvneshwar Kumar's fitness in Indore before the Test against Bangladesh although he wasn't a part of the squad.

This is also something on similar lines, a common practice," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Once the team management was convinced that Bhuvneshwar was 100 per cent fit, he was selected for the bilateral assignment against the Windies.

"There is a system that has been put in place. When a player has recovered substantially, he is to be checked by the team management as well as the national team physio (Nitin Patel) and trainer (Nick Webb). Bowling at India nets will give him that feel," said the source.

Bumrah and Hardik Pandya (back surgery), both Mumbai Indians players, are currently undergoing their rehabilitation at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) ground (under aegis of BCCI).

However, the 26-year-old Bumrah is unlikely to make a comeback during the next white ball series against Sri Lanka and may just play a Ranji Trophy game before boarding the flight to New Zealand.

It is also possible that Bumrah goes to New Zealand with the India A team to play a few games to get into the groove.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jasprit Bumrah India vs West Indies Bhuvneshwar Kumar
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp