Building side for future: Jason Holder ahead of West Indies' first ODI against India

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Jason Holder of the West Indies is one of the few players in the world who is a regular in all three formats of the game. He believes the India-West Indies ODI series will be an exciting affair, like the T20s, and sees a bright future for West Indies cricket.

“Happy to be back in Chennai. I have been here as part of the CSK team. So it is good to be back. The T20s were keenly fought and we expect a good contest in the ODIs too,’’ said Holder in an exclusive chat with this newspaper, after a net session at Chepauk on Saturday.

“Our preparations have been good. We have a talented side with a good mix of experience and youth. We would like to begin the series well and take it up from there,’’ said the 28-year old.

Generally, most teams target Virat Kohli as he is the best batsman in the world. His dismissal could have a psychological effect on the team.

“I really enjoy a good contest between the bat and ball. Kohli is a good player. But we do not target a single player. India has a good batting line-up. Our job as bowlers is to take wickets irrespective of who is batting,’’ said Holder.

Is the team preparing for the World Cup across formats?

“We are just going to take game by game, series by series. Our aim is to do well in the one-day series and finish the year on a good note. The World Cup is still a long way away. We would like to start building up the team nicely from next year,’’ revealed the Barbadian.

Dwayne Bravo had said that he was excited by the young talent in the West Indies team. He believed that If the team was managed properly, the West Indies can become a dominant force in the shorter formats again.

“Yes, we have some exciting players like Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer. We have to nurture them. We have to continue the process so that we can develop into a strong side,’’ said the Test captain. Holder welcomes Bravo’s decision to come back to T20 cricket.

“It’s good to hear that Bravo wants to be back. He is an entertaining player.”

Jofra Archer made head turns with his pace for England in the Ashes. Many believe that he has brought a new dimension to fast bowling.

“I did not follow the Ashes fully. Archer is a good bowler. We also have the likes of Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul who can bowl really quick. We also have a few other bowlers. So we have the potential to develop a good fast bowling attack like what we had in the past,’’ Holder opined.

The fast bowler who is more than a decent bat in Test cricket says he enjoys playing all the formats.

“As far playing the three formats goes, I enjoy it. One needs to put in hardwork, but I look it at as a way to stay fresh and healthy,’’ said Holder.

He believes that Kieron Pollard is doing a good job as limited-over ODI captain.

“Pollard is experienced and is leading from the front. It augurs well for the side,’’ signed off Holder.