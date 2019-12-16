Home Sport Cricket

Irfan Pathan tweets in support of agitating Jamia Millia students

The university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to violence and arson.

Published: 16th December 2019 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Cricketer Irfan Pathan

Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan. ( File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Veteran India pacer Irfan Pathan has expressed concern about the students of the Jamia Millia Islamia after several of them were injured during violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

The 35-year-old pacer, who has played 29 Tests and 120 ODIs for India, posted a tweet to offer support to the students after police entered the Jamia university campus on Sunday.

"Political blame game will go on forever but I and our country is concerned about the students of #JamiaMilia #JamiaProtest," Pathan tweeted.

Protestors torched four public buses and two police vehicles in New Friends' Colony near the university during a demonstration against the act, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and fire-fighters injured.

CLICK HERE: Delhi police crackdown of protesting Jamia students draws flak

A Jamia students' body claimed they had nothing to do with the arson and "certain elements" had joined the protest and "disrupted" it.

They also accused the police of high-handedness.

The university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to violence and arson.

Several states in the northeast and West Bengal have been rocked by violent protests over the Act, which seeks to provide citizenship to non-muslim religious minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Irfan Pathan CAB Jamia Millia Islamia Delhi protests Delhi Police Citizenship Act
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp