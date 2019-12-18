Comment on Citizenship Act protests? Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana shares 'End of India' excerpt 

Home Sport Cricket

Commenting on Sana's Instagram story, Sourav Ganguly asked that his daughter be kept out of all these issues and said that she is too young to know about politics.

Sana Ganguly.

With youth across the country agitating and standing in solidarity with Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University students against the police crackdown on protesters, BCCI chief and former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly's 18-year-old daughter Sana took to Instagram to share an excerpt from Khushwant Singh’s ‘The End of India’ and voiced her dissent.

The excerpt read, “Every fascist regime needs communities and groups it can demonize in order to thrive. It starts with one group or two. But it never ends there. A movement built on hate can only sustain itself by continually creating fear and strife.

“Those of us today who feel secure because we are not Muslims or Christians are living in a fool’s paradise. The Sangh is already targeting the Leftist historians and “Westernized” youth. Tomorrow it will turn its hate on women who wear skirts, people who eat meat, drink liquor, watch foreign films, don’t go on annual pilgrimages to temples, use toothpaste instead of danth manjan, prefer allopathic doctors to vaids, kiss or shake hands in greeting instead of shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. No one is safe. We must realize this if we hope to keep India alive,” she shared via an Instagram story.

Commenting on the Instagram story, which at the time of writing was not available on Sana's Instagram handle, Sourav Ganguly asked that his daughter be kept out of all these issues and said that she is too young to know about politics.

Aakash Chopra and Irfan Pathan are the only star cricketers who took a stand in support of the protesting students while cricketers like Virender Sehwag, who is also a Jamia alumnus and usually active on Twitter, have remained silent.

ALSO READ | 'Time to protest on social media over': Farhan Akhtar to hit the streets against Citizenship Act

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by Parliament a week ago and became an Act when President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to it on November 12.

