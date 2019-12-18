Home Sport Cricket

Defying all odds Yashasvi Jaiswal makes to India U19 World Cup squad

India will play their first game in the World Cup against Sri Lanka at Bloemfontein in South Africa on January 19, 2020.

Published: 18th December 2019 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Photo | Twitter)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

THANE: Defying all odds, 17-year-old all-rounder Yashasvi Jaiswal made it to India U19 World Cup squad. He, who spent days in a tent and sold panipuri to make his ends meet, will now be showcasing his talent in South Africa.

Coming from a humble background he had to face many difficulties in his cricket journey, the youngster proved his talent and became the youngest cricketer in the world to score a List A double century.

"Initially I stayed with my uncle at his place and started playing but due to space constraint my uncle arranged my stay at Dairy in South Mumbai near my ground on condition that I had to work for dairy in lieu of my stay there," Jaiswal told ANI.

His father runs a hardware shop in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi and Yashasvi was keen to play cricket since childhood. So the father took him to Mumbai and his journey towards cricket at highest level began.

"Soon, I was evicted from there as I could not work due to my busy practice schedule. Then a coach helped me for few months by allowing me to stay at his place. But soon there were problems too. I played a good knock in a match for a club which allowed me to stay at their tent in the Azad Maidan ground itself," Jaiswal said.

"It was a shelter for me but that was also very difficult for me as there were no toilet facilities and also it was very difficult during the changing weather to spend time in a tent. For making arrangements of my daily diet and other expenses, I had to work at a Pani puri stall also which not only supported me financially but I got to eat something also there at that stall," he added.

Yashasvi was spotted by a coach named Jwala Singh, who not only offered him full support but took him to his home and started coaching. Since last six years, Yashasvi is with Singh. The coach was himself a cricket aspirant in mid 90's but could not make it big due to lack of opportunities and some injuries.

"I saw my own story of hardships in his story when he narrated that to me and I thought I should support him and yes he has a different and unique talent. He can be a good all-rounder for his team. He is a left-handed batsman but a right-arm spinner and this is his natural instinct," Singh said.

"Yashasvi seeks inspiration from Sachin Tendulkar and Wasim Jaffer. According to Yashasvi, Jaffer gives him some useful tips time to time which improved his batting technique. He wants to play at the highest level for India but also adds that he wants to play his best cricket in coming U19 World Cup starting next month," he added.

The 13th edition of the World Cup will be played amongst 16 teams, split into four groups. India are placed in Group A with first-time qualifier Japan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. The top two teams from each group will then qualify for the Super League stage.

India U19 squad for World Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Priyam Garg (Captain), Dhruv Chand Jurel (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wicket-keeper), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil.

India will play their first game in the World Cup against Sri Lanka at Bloemfontein in South Africa on January 19, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
U19 World Cup squad Yashasvi Jaiswal
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp