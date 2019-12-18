Home Sport Cricket

Teams reluctant to spend on Australians

Just two days before the IPL auction, there is relative calmness in two of the most successful franchises.

By Venkata Krishna B

By Venkata Krishna B
CHENNAI : Just two days before the IPL auction, there is relative calmness in two of the most successful franchises. With well-assembled squads at their disposal, defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings don’t have much to buy. The same cannot be said of the likes of Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. 

Even though it is a mini-auction with a full fledged one set for 2021, there are some top names available. Pat Cummins, Shimron Hetmyer, Eoin Morgan, Aaron Finch, Jason Roy, Glenn Maxwell are a few of those.But there is one concern among the franchises and that relates to the availability of Australian players. With IPL 2020 coming just months before the WT20, performances in the tournament will be keenly followed by all teams. The franchises seem to be cautious about spending too much on Australian players, especially pacer Cummins because of their past experience.

In 2018, Cummins was bought by Mumbai Indians and pulled out at the last moment. With the WT20 set to happen in Australia, there are fears that their board would be particular about the workload management of the players. That Mitchell Starc once again opted out has increased this fear among the franchises. “Cummins is a big buy and won’t come cheaply. But if he pulls out, it will leave franchises looking for late replacements which won’t be like-for-like. If a team spends everything on him, then that will come at a huge risk,” a franchise official told this newspaper. 

With regards to KXIP, there is plenty of excitement as they could be in the market for Finch or Morgan as they don’t have a captain as yet. Though KL Rahul’s name is being speculated, the franchise believes it will be too much on the shoulders of their best player, as he may also have to keep wickets. If Finch or Morgan come in, that will reduce the burden on Rahul and the England captain is being seen as an ideal choice since he also fills one middle-order slot.

English opener Roy is also another who is drawing a lot of interest after Delhi let go of him. Kolkata and Rajasthan seem keen on him as they have slots vacant at the top. Similarly, England’s uncapped Tom Banton has also gathered eyeballs, with Rajasthan reportedly keen on the keeper-batsman.

With regards to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, they have contrasting requirements. If Hyderabad are looking to boost their domestic base, Bangalore are out for overseas players as they have as many as six slots available. However, they will at the most target filling only a couple of slots as they have only `27.9 crore left and could go for an all-rounder like Maxwell or Chirs Morris.

